WadzPay Worldwide Taps Former SWIFT, Khaled Moharem, and Former Vodafone, Parag Khanna, to Strengthen MENA Leadership Team and Global Presence

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — WadzPay Worldwide, awarded Top 10 Most Promising Payment and Merchant Service Providers by Silicon India, announced the appointment of Khaled Moharem as President MENA and Parag Khanna as Senior Vice President – BD for MENA.

Khaled will be actively involved in developing and executing WadzPay’s strategy to expand its Middle East presence. He will lead the Middle East business and build robust systems and structures in digital currency payments. Prior to WadzPay, Khaled held several other strategic leadership positions in the most prominent global financial organisations. These include Arab Financial Services, Managing Director GCC of BPC, Chief Revenue Officer at Financial Software and Systems (FSS) Technology and Head of MENA Sales at Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

Parag will be responsible for product sales execution and strategizing the marketing campaign for global expansion with a defined focus on strategic vision and insight at the senior executive level. Prior to WadzPay, Parag held various leadership roles within multinational organisations, including, Product Marketing Manager at Hutchison Essar Telecom Ltd, Business Analyst at Reliance Infocomm Ltd, Product Head at Bharti Airtel Ltd, Head Sales and Marketing at Carrier Devices LLC, Vice President of Marketing at Idea Cellular Ltd, Vice President of Enterprise Business at Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The Middle East market is one of the most critical markets for WadzPay as it provides multiple opportunities within the payments space. Akin to other parts of the world, this region is moving towards cashless payments; online shopping is surging, and demand is increasing at a rapid rate for diversity in payment methods and alternative payment solutions. Blockchain technology allows for verification without being dependent on third parties, and as data structure in a blockchain is append-only, data cannot be altered or deleted.

“Parag is a payment industry expert in sales and marketing, whilst Khaled is an industry pioneer and seasoned business leader with a deep passion for financial industry services. Their experience and passion combined within the payment realms are extremely complimentary; they make the perfect addition to the WadzPay team. We look forward to working with them as we accelerate our strategy to bring ourselves to the Middle East and other international markets. Our inimitable human resources establish our competitive advantage and will spearhead our global adoption plan by 2023,” added Anish.

