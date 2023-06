Business

Wall Street Closing

U.S. stocks fell Friday.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 and the Nasdaq each lost more than 1 percent.

On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 219.28, or 0.7 percent, to 33,727.43.

The broader SandP 500 index fell 33.56, or 0.8 percent, to 4,348.33.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite index fell 138.09, or 1 percent, to 13,492.52.

Source: Saudi Press Agency