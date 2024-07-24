

Tubas Ma’an – A member of the customs police was killed and another was wounded, this Wednesday morning, by Israeli occupation army gunfire in the city of Tubas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its crews transferred the martyr Abdul Nasser Sarhan from Balata camp, who was a member of the customs police, and another person who was injured in the chest and whose wounds were described as moderate, to the hospital.

Local sources said that the occupation forces initially stormed the city with special undercover units, then sent military reinforcements from the Tayasir checkpoint.

Source: Maan News Agency