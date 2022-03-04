Breaking News
 |  | 

General

‘We are close’, UK envoy to Iran nuclear talks says as Europeans fly home

 |  Mar 4, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi VIENNA (Reuters) – Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on Friday as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers. “We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon,” Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter, referring to the chief British, French and German diplomats involved in the talks. Despite the British diplomat’s teasing Twitter post, two sources with direc…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services