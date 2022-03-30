Business

‘Welcome back to the 1970s’: Oil, gas prices push German inflation above 7%

Published by

Reuters UK

By Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray BERLIN (Reuters) -German annual inflation rose to its highest level in more than 40 years in March as prices of natural gas and oil products soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, preliminary data showed on Wednesday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 7.6% on the year, a steep increase from 5.5% in February, the Federal Statistics Office said. The national consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.3% year-on-year after recording an inflation rate of 5.1% in February, a…

