Human Services

‘Welcome Home’ Sends an SOS for Welcoming Refugees

 |  Dec 3, 2021
Published by
San Diego Jewish World

By Donald H. Harrison Donald H. Harrison Laurie Spiegler of Welcome Home SAN DIEGO — Laurie Spiegler, the co-chair and co-founder of Welcome Home, a volunteer group that assists refugees to settle in San Diego, has put out an SOS. Between now and February 15, as many as 1,500 Afghan refugees will be transferred from temporary lodging on U.S. military bases to the City of San Diego, where they will need everything including places to stay, furniture, bedding, personal hygiene items, paper towels, diapers, cleaning supplies, and just about everything else that cannot be purchased with food stamp…

