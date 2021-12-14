Breaking News
 |  | 

General

What is it like being a female journalist in Afghanistan?

 |  Dec 14, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Two days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital in August, a group of unidentified men came to Najiba Ayubi’s house. “We didn’t open the door, and they eventually went back,” Najiba said. “After that, my family and I sat together and decided it was better to leave.” In a matter of days, Najiba, her siblings and their children evacuated their home. “We lost everything. This is a very painful part of history. That is why every Afghan in different parts of Afghanistan and also parts of the world are still in shock” Najiba has been a leading voice in Afghan media and journalism for more…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services