General

What is it like being a female journalist in Afghanistan?

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Two days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital in August, a group of unidentified men came to Najiba Ayubi’s house. “We didn’t open the door, and they eventually went back,” Najiba said. “After that, my family and I sat together and decided it was better to leave.” In a matter of days, Najiba, her siblings and their children evacuated their home. “We lost everything. This is a very painful part of history. That is why every Afghan in different parts of Afghanistan and also parts of the world are still in shock” Najiba has been a leading voice in Afghan media and journalism for more…

Read More