What would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world?

 |  Mar 7, 2022
Reuters

By Noah Browning, Simon Jessop and Balazs Koranyi LONDON (Reuters) – The possibility that the United States might ban Russian oil imports has triggered a surge in Brent crude to almost $140 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, at around 7 million barrels per day (bpd ) or 7% of global supply. Such a ban would be unprecedented, turbocharging already sky-high prices and risking inflationary shock. Here are some of the likely consequences of a ban: RECORD PRICES Western governments have not directly sanctioned Russia’s ener…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

