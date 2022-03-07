General

What would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world?

Reuters

By Noah Browning, Simon Jessop and Balazs Koranyi LONDON (Reuters) – The possibility that the United States might ban Russian oil imports has triggered a surge in Brent crude to almost $140 a barrel, its highest level since 2008. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, at around 7 million barrels per day (bpd ) or 7% of global supply. Such a ban would be unprecedented, turbocharging already sky-high prices and risking inflationary shock. Here are some of the likely consequences of a ban: RECORD PRICES Western governments have not directly sanctioned Russia’s ener…

