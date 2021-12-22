General

White House adviser seeks common Iran strategy with Israel

Published by

Al-Araby

The United States and Israel need a “common strategy” as world powers negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran, said the White House’s national security adviser Wednesday. Jake Sullivan spoke ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other Israeli security officials in Jerusalem. He said the meeting came at a “critical juncture for both of our countries on a major set of security issues.” World powers and Iran renewed negotiations in Vienna last month to restore an agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program. Negotiations took a pause last week to allow Iran’s negotiator to…

