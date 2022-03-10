Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Why Iraq is struggling to elect a president

 |  Mar 10, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Legal experts and politicians say Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court has breached the country’s constitution in a decision on 1 March to rule against parliament’s decision to accept more nominations for the long-delayed presidency after a 30-day constitutional period expired in early February. However, the court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, has decided that the Iraqi parliament can make another decision with an overall majority vote of its members to reopen nominations for the presidency. According to the second provision of Article 72 of the Iraqi constitution of 2005, the parliament must el…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services