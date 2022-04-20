Breaking News
Why it’s time to designate Israel a terrorist state

 |  Apr 20, 2022
Over the past year, Israel’s repression of Muslim worship at the Al Aqsa Mosque sparked Palestinian outrage and resistance. Last April, during Ramadan, the Likud government provoked riots in East Jerusalem, when it denied worshippers access to the Damascus Gate, where they congregated socially after prayers. Israeli Border Police, notorious for their brutality, responded with a paroxysm of violence. Palestinian anger quickly spread to all the Palestinian communities in Israel. Such national resistance was unprecedented in this history of the conflict which, except in a few rare instances, has …

