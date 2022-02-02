Breaking News
Will the Thalangama Wetlands be saved from the Elevated Highway? | Daily FT

 |  Feb 2, 2022
Daily Financial Times

World Wetlands Day falls on 2 February, the date on which the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was adopted in 1971, in Ramsar, a city in Iran. The Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty which provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. 170 countries have ratified the Ramsar Convention (including Sri Lanka in 1990), and over 2,300 Ramsar sites with a total surface area of 252 million hectares have been declared. 2 February 2022 is the first year that World Wetlands Day will be observed as…

