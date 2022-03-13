Games

Wirtz injured as Leverkusen lose home derby to Cologne

|

Published by

DPA

Bayer Leverkusen’s grip on a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga took a knock with a 1-0 home loss to local rivals Cologne on Sunday, with teenage talisman Florian Wirtz also suffering a serious-looking injury. Substitute Kingsley Schindler netted his first league goal in the 67th minute of the derby to lift Cologne up to seventh and leave third-placed Leverkusen with just a point’s cushion in the top four. Germany midfielder Wirtz, who started his career down the road in Cologne’s youth ranks before switching to Leverkusen, was stretchered off in the first half with an apparent knee probl…

Read More