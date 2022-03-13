General

Woman stabbed date in revenge of Soleimani’s killing: Police

Published by

Al-Araby

A woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, police said. Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, KLAS-TV reported. Nikoubin and the man met online on a dating website, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to meet at Sunset Station hotel on March 5, renting a room together. While in the room, the pair began having sex when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the li…

