World-Renowned and Legendary Tony Roma’s Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

On the heels of announcing its new leadership team, Tony Roma’s plans for future growth as it reaches its milestone anniversary and has a mission to continue providing customers with a world-class dining experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® , the world’s largest casual dining concept and widely-recognized restaurant brand that specializes in ribs, celebrates its 50th anniversary. On January 20, 1972, the company’s founder Tony Roma opened his flagship restaurant, Tony Roma’s, in North Miami, Florida. The restaurant quickly became one of the most popular eateries in Miami and established its niche in the market.

Over the years, loyal customers, families and friends continued to flock to the restaurant for its popular Baby Back Ribs. These special ribs emerged as a house specialty that are now enjoyed by guests across the globe. Now, after 50 years of successful growth and world-wide expansion, the company is celebrating being one of the most recognizable names in the restaurant industry.

“What better way to kick off 2022 than to be celebrating this monumental moment for our 50 years old brand,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO (Acting) & COO of Romacorp, Inc. “As we look to the next 50 plus years, we are focused on growth, a fresh new concept, family-friendly dining experiences and continuing to serve up our saucy and flavorful ribs. We look forward to bringing families together around the table for many more years to come.”

Tony Roma’s is delighted and honored that dignitaries including U.S. Representative Val Demings have shared congratulatory wishes to the brand, which has been serving families and communities for five decades, locally in Florida and around the world.

Tony Roma’s is a full-service, family-friendly dining destination with locations spanning 5 continents that serves up its World-Famous Baby Back Ribs and beloved menu classics, such as Kicking shrimp, Onion Loaf, Miami Burger, Sizzling Ribeye & Romaritas. Recently, the brand announced its new visionary leadership team, who are paving the way for the brand’s next chapter of growth to expand the brand and Tony Roma’s portfolio of dining experiences.

Later this year, the brand plans to launch a 3,000+ square foot dining prototype along with its 500 square foot fast-casual concept Bones & Burgers™, which will cater to on-the-go guests, while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space.

The company plans to open 200 Tony Roma’s locations over the next decade, primarily focusing on markets in the Middle East, Asia and the United States. The newest Tony Roma’s locations are set to open in North Carolina this summer and Montana before the end of the year.

For more information about Tony Roma’s, please visit TonyRomas.com for more details and dining reservations.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma’s, visit www.tonyromas.com.

