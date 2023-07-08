Games

World Snooker Championship Competitions Kick Off in Riyadh

The highly anticipated 2023 World Snooker Championship for Juniors, encompassing both male and female divisions, commenced today in Riyadh. The event was graced by the presence of the Vice President of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF), James Lacey, and the President of the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation, Dr. Nasser Al-Shammari.

The championship will run until July 17th, providing ample time for fierce competition and showcasing exemplary talent. Fifteen teams, comprising participants from various nations such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Jordan, Oman, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Wales, have enthusiastically enrolled in the competition.

In the Under-17 male category, 32 players will fiercely battle for the championship title. Additionally, the Under-21 male competitions will host 60 talented players, whereas the Under-21 female category will witness the participation of 18 skilled contestants.

The championship initiated its first day of competitions yesterday, featuring the Under-17 category. A total of 32 players were divided into eight groups, with seven players representing the Saudi team, adding excitement and fervor to the matches.

Source: Saudi Press Agency