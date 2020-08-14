XCMG’s Global Livestreaming Proves a Success as Third Event Turnover Reaches US$28 Million in Five Hours

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PR Newswire/ — Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SZ:000425) is expected to deliver the first order totaling 60 million yuan (US$8.6 million) placed during its third global livestreaming sales event to Middle East region this weekend, the sets of construction machinery equipment includes mobile cranes and a crane model customized for the relevant market.

The third livestreaming of XCMG’s 2020 International Customer Festival (the “Festival”) targeting Middle Eastern and African markets took place on July 16 in the factory shop of XCMG Fire-fighting Safety Equipment Company, the largest fire safety industry manufacturing base in China. XCMG demonstrated more than 30 equipment products and introduced the six major construction solutions of hoisting, road, aerial work platform and special vehicles, earthmoving, logistics and environmental sanitation in English and French.

Together with global audience who joined the livestreaming, XCMG unveiled the XCA40_M all-terrain crane customized and designed for the Middle East as well as the GR2005 Serie 5 grader products. A second-hand equipment trading section of the third livestreaming also provided an all-new asset dealing solution for global customers, a total of 18 aerial work platforms were sold successfully.

The event attracted a total of 200,000 viewers from China and reached 335,000 in exposure on overseas social networking platforms. The sales generated from the livestreaming totaled over 200 million yuan in value (US$28.74 million).

In addition to showcasing the products in action and introducing the XCMG brand and its products and services to global customers, XCMG also announced a donation of 100,000 medical masks to Middle East and Africa during the third livestreaming.

Offering the best deals and the most convenient purchasing experience, XCMG’s decision to host the second Festival online through a series of livestreaming sessions has proved to be a huge success. Comprehensive presentations of XCMG’s flagship products and real-time interactive dialogues answering the audiences’ inquiries have significantly improved customer engagement as well as the brand influence.

“XCMG is adapting to the everchanging sales and service trends to better serve our customers in international markets, by showcasing the products in livestreaming and complete orders online, we not only overcame the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic but also explored new possibilities of the brand’s overall international development,” said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

