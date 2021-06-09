Breaking News
Xi inspects northwest China’s Qinghai Province

 Jun 9, 2021

BEIJING, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A report from CCTV+:

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday started an inspection tour to northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

In Xining, the provincial capital, Xi visited a company producing carpets and made inquiry about how it leveraged the advantages of local resources and used new design concepts to boost its products’ competitiveness, create jobs and increase the income of locals.

Xi also visited a residential community in Xining to learn about its efforts to strengthen Party building, improve community-level governance and advance ethnic unity and progress.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zcgV-xCyyg

