Yemen Houthi rebels seize area by key port: loyalist sources

 |  Nov 13, 2021
Al-Araby

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have taken control of a large area south of Hodeida, a lifeline port where the warring sides agreed a ceasefire in 2018, government military sources said Friday. The rebels advanced after forces loyal to the internationally recognised government retreated from positions south of the Red Sea port city, the sources said, without giving reasons. The Hodeida ceasefire was agreed at Yemen’s last peace talks in Sweden in 2018, but clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the city. Elsewhere, the Iran-backed insurgents, who are fighting a…

