Yemen women found a new life opportunity through salt Scraping

 Feb 3, 2022
Zakiya Obeid is one of around 500 women employed in the sector in a community on Yemen’s southern coast facing the Gulf of Aden. “We cooperate and take turns because we are a sisterhood and we are aware of each other’s difficulties,” Obeid told AFP. Because jobs are so rare, the women labor in shifts so that more people can benefit. She explained that the women are split into two groups, one of which works for 15 days and the other rests. In bare feet and mud-spattered abaya robes, the women dig basins at low tide and return when the seawater has evaporated to dredge up the salt for packaging …

