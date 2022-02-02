Production

Yemenis now unable able to afford their own honey

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Idrees al-Haddad used to buy 7 kilogram tubs of Yemen’s world-famous honey when he went shopping. Today he can only afford 1kg. Like many Yemenis suffering the extreme inflation and salary losses of a seven-year war, Haddad’s reduced consumption has left the industry with a production surplus. “Merchants used to come to us to buy honey from our houses, from the valley apiaries. Nowadays we go to the market – but there isn’t demand!” said beekeeper Amin Hussein amid his insects at Wadi Dhahr, in Sanaa province. The bees crawl and buzz around cabinet-like wooden hives, feeding on almond tree flo…

