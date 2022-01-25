Breaking News
Yemen’s internet service returns after four-day outage following air strike

 Jan 25, 2022
Al-Araby

Internet services were largely restored in Yemen on Tuesday, residents said, after a four-day outage following Saudi-led coalition air strikes which damaged telecoms infrastructure. The Iran-aligned Houthi group’s communications ministry said services had returned to all provinces after initial repairs. “To all friends and loved ones: We missed you,” the Houthis’ deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, said on Twitter, praising efforts to repair the damage. Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said at 2200 GMT on Monday that services were starting to be restored. Seven years of conflict h…

