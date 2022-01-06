Press Release

Zenas BioPharma Appoints Dr. John Orloff to Board of Directors

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenas BioPharma, a global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and delivery of immune-based therapies, today announced the appointment of John Orloff, MD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Orloff joins the Zenas Board with over 25 years of experience successfully leading global research and development organizations across multiple therapeutic areas including autoimmune diseases.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Orloff to the Zenas Board of Directors,” said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zenas. “John’s leadership and extensive expertise in research, development, and medical and regulatory affairs will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio of innovative immune-based therapeutics and continue to expand our pipeline via business development.”

“I am delighted to work with the Zenas leadership team and fellow directors as the Company rapidly progresses an exciting immune-based pipeline,” said Dr. Orloff. “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued development as it strives to deliver on its mission to bring innovative medicines to patients in need.”

Dr. Orloff currently serves as a venture partner with Agent Capital. In his most recent executive role, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Alexion where his leadership in expanding the development pipeline to 30 programs supported the recent $39 billion acquisition of Alexion by AstraZeneca.

Prior to Alexion, Dr. Orloff served as Global Head of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Baxalta, and has also held executive leadership roles with Novelion, Baxter International, Merck Serono, Novartis and Merck Research Laboratories. Before entering the biopharmaceutical industry, he was a faculty member of the Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Orloff received an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Dartmouth College, earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont, College of Medicine and completed a fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism at Yale University School of Medicine.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma is a global biopharmaceutical company based in the USA and China committed to becoming a leader in the development and delivery of immune-based therapies for patients in the US, China and around the world. Zenas is rapidly advancing a deep pipeline of innovative therapeutics that continues to grow through our successful business development strategy. Our experienced leadership team and network of business partners drive operational excellence to deliver potentially transformative therapies to improve the lives of those facing autoimmune and rare diseases. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZenasBioPharma and LinkedIn.

