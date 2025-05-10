Iran Firm on Strait of Hormuz Control, Says Expediency Council Chief
Tehran: Iran will not retreat from the Strait of Hormuz or restore it to its previous conditions, Expediency Discernment Council
Tehran: Iran will not retreat from the Strait of Hormuz or restore it to its previous conditions, Expediency Discernment Council
Tehran: Iran’s Acting Defense Minister, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza, has described the media as a key component of national
Tehran: Iran has condemned Washington’s campaign to pressure countries into ending cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing the
Tehran: Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi has emphasized the significant role of rapid-response and special forces
Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing the necessity of investing in new technologies and supporting young elites, calls for the utilization
Tehran: Hundreds of Palestinian supporters have protested in the German capital of Berlin against the Israeli regime’s continued aggression in
Tehran: The ancient Nowruz-e Darya (Sea New Year) Festival is a traditional celebration in Iran’s Hormozgan Province that reflects the
Tehran: Commercial activity at Iran’s Bazargan Customs Office has registered significant growth since March, with exports increasing by 130 percent
Tehran: Thousands of Afghan pilgrims have entered Iran through the Dogharoun border crossing over the past week as they travel
Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that negotiations between
Tehran: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued an official
Tehran: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini
Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a recent message, addressed the latest US ‘war crimes’ against Iran, saying that every new incident further strengthens
Geneva: Iran achievements in protecting consumer rights, developing smart market surveillance, and utilizing digital tools outlined by deputy minister of industry, mine, and trade at
Tehran: China has welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, describing it as a positive development that could help reduce regional tensions
Kuwait’s Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said that the ministry was aware of the rapid spread of antibiotic
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced Monday in a press statement, the start of
Kuwait’s Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi awarded State of Kuwait Prize for the Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and
Tehran: Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, in a message to his Spanish counterpart, congratulates the team on its 2026 World Cup victory,
Tehran: Iran’s junior team has claimed one silver and four bronze medals at the Asian Junior Championships Individuals 2026 in Amman, Jordan. Iranian athletes have