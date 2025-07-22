Recent Posts

Pezeshkian Touts Win-Win Potential of Joint Investments in Iran’s Free Trade Zones


Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has called joint investments in the free trade zones a win-win approach for both domestic and international stakeholders. Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday, noting that the country’s free trade zones are crucial for enhancing local production and expanding international trade.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian highlighted global success stories, stressing the need to investigate best practices worldwide and explore how Iran can optimize its current trajectory. He emphasized the importance of combining domestic expertise with international consultancy, especially for large-scale initiatives.

Pezeshkian further discussed the mutual benefits of joint investments, explaining that projects in the free trade zones could unlock significant economic and developmental gains.

