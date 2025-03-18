Bitget Hosts First-Ever Ramadan Iftar Night in Dubai for MENA Community, Raising Funds for 100,000 Meals

Ramadan Iftar Night

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, hosted a Ramadan Iftar night, gathering blockchain pioneers, crypto investors, and industry experts for an evening of networking, collaboration, and reflection. The event highlighted the spirit of Ramadan while aligning with Bitget’s broader initiative to donate 100,000 meals to vulnerable communities. The event is co-hosted with Cypher Capital and IO.net.

The Iftar night provided a platform for meaningful dialogue among attendees, who broke their fast together in a warm, inclusive atmosphere. Discussions centered on blockchain innovation, market trends, and opportunities for collective growth, showing the blockchain industry’s potential to drive social impact.

Bitget initially pledged 10,000 meals, and extended donation matches to all donations, a dollar for a dollar to double the efforts of the community. With the generous support, the gathering reflected the essence of Ramadan, emphasizing compassion, reflection, and collective growth. Guests enjoyed a traditional Iftar meal while exploring collaborative opportunities and discussing the future of blockchain technology. By fostering connections among blockchain enthusiasts, Bitget aimed to highlight the importance of community-driven initiatives in advancing innovation and inclusivity within the crypto ecosystem.

The Iftar night event aligns with Bitget’s 100,000-meal donation initiative. Attendees contributed through donations, with Bitget matching each dollar raised.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving back. By bringing together leaders, investors and experts from the blockchain space and supporting those in need through our meal donation program, we aim to embody the values of compassion and unity,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “We’re committed to doing our part, and we’ll keep pushing to help as many people as we can—not just during Ramadan, but every chance we get.”

The 100,000-meal initiative targets vulnerable communities in regions facing significant challenges, aiming to alleviate hunger during the holy month. To achieve the fundraising target, Bitget has introduced initiatives encouraging participation from users, VIP clients, and influencer partners. Exclusive auctions featuring memorabilia from partnerships with La Liga also go towards the fundraiser.

Bitget’s Ramadan Iftar Night celebrated cultural traditions and promoted popularization of technology and humanitarian efforts. In a total so far, Bitget has raised 42604 meals aiming to surpass 100,000 anticipating auction results and events upcoming in Jakarta and Malaysia. The blockchain industry continues to evolve, Bitget remains steadfast in its pledge to empower communities, drive innovation, and create lasting positive impact.

