Brazil Backs Iran’s Right to Peaceful Nuclear Enrichment

Moscow: Brazil has expressed its support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy and enrichment, as conveyed by Celso Amorim, the Chief Advisor to the Brazilian President on International Affairs. Amorim’s statement came during a meeting with Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, Russia.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the discussion between the two officials emphasized the importance of continued consultations among independent nations to counteract unilateralism. Amorim reiterated Brazil’s stance on supporting Iran’s nuclear energy rights, while Ahmadian reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to preserving its nuclear independence, including its fuel cycle and enrichment capabilities.

Ahmadian further stated that although Tehran is open to dialogue, it stands firm on not compromising its nuclear policies. He also strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s

actions in Gaza, highlighting the necessity for global condemnation of the humanitarian crisis. The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing on the significance of strengthening bilateral trade and scientific collaborations.