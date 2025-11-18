Moscow: First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has emphasized that one of Iran’s key foreign policy priorities is to develop and strengthen multilateral relations with regional blocs, a strategy that the Islamic Republic has been actively pursuing for over two decades. Aref articulated these priorities during a meeting with a group of Iranian diplomats in Moscow, where he is attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Aref highlighted Iran’s longstanding engagement with regional blocs, noting that the country initiated its bid for membership in organizations like the SCO as early as the 1980s. He underscored the effective role Iran has played in these organizations since gaining access, particularly emphasizing the cordial relations Tehran has cultivated with member countries due to shared cultural and civilizational similarities.

Aref stressed the importance of multilateral relations with regional blocs as a current priority for Iran and advocated for the use of various diplomatic strategies in foreign relations. He pointed out that historical, civilizational, and cultural commonalities with Eurasian countries present opportunities for cultural diplomacy to enhance these relations further.

Expressing satisfaction with Iran’s strategic relations with regional partners such as Russia, Aref remarked on the alignment of Tehran-Moscow cooperation with the national interests and security considerations of both nations. He noted that Russia’s stance on Western anti-Iran rhetoric demonstrates that Iranophobia has not swayed Russian public opinion. Aref called for further strengthening of ties with Russia across multiple sectors, including advanced technologies, trade and commerce, tourism, and scientific and cultural exchanges.