Rasht: Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has emphasized that the future of the Caspian Sea should be based on collaboration and shared benefits, describing the sea as a unified civilizational, economic, environmental, and security area, which links the fates of the coastal provinces.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Gharibabadi made these remarks during the first summit of governors from the Caspian Sea littoral states in Rasht, Gilan Province, northern Iran, on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of fostering peace, cooperation, and mutual prosperity in the region.

The deputy FM highlighted the significance of the Caspian Sea, not just as a maritime territory, but as a vital resource for fisheries, energy, and trade routes. He noted that the Caspian Sea is home to the world’s largest sturgeon population, underscoring the need for sustainable management practices to protect this essential food source.

Furthermore, he pointed out the region’s substantial oil and gas reserves, which present opportunities for economic growth through collaborative projects and investments. The summit aims to enhance logistical coordination and develop infrastructure to boost trade across the Caspian region, Gharibabadi said, suggesting that the cultural and ethnic diversity within the Caspian area could foster human connections, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

He proposed the establishment of free trade zones among the coastal states to increase trade and investment significantly. The two-day summit, under the theme ‘Caspian Sea: A Bridge of Friendship and Regional Development,’ seeks to transform the sea into a model of peace and balanced development.