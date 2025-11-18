Rasht: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that Iran will maintain its strategy of organizing international and regional gatherings in key cities throughout the country. This announcement was made as Araghchi arrived in Gilan Province, northern Iran, for the inaugural meeting of governors from the Caspian Sea littoral provinces. The event is intended to bolster cooperation among these provinces across economic, political, social, cultural, and environmental sectors.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi highlighted that discussions among the governors could play a crucial role in resolving issues and advancing collaborative efforts. He expressed satisfaction with Rasht hosting the regional event, emphasizing that such gatherings align with the Islamic Republic’s neighborliness policies, which prioritize regional neighbors.

Araghchi also mentioned that Iran had recently organized the meeting of foreign ministers of ECO member states in Mashhad and indicated that similar initiatives are planned for other provinces. He reiterated the commitment to continue the policy of hosting such meetings, specifying that the current gathering of Caspian coastal governors in Gilan is a part of this ongoing strategy.

The Foreign Minister extended his gratitude to the governor of Gilan for facilitating the event and voiced optimism that the meeting would produce favorable outcomes. The two-day event, initiated by Iran, commenced on Tuesday under the theme ‘Caspian, bridge of friendship and regional development.’