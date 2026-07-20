Government Spokesperson Asserts Iranian Resolve Will Overcome Trump and Netanyahu

Tehran: Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced that the United States and the Israeli regime will ultimately face defeat, much like previous adversaries, due to the enduring resistance of the Iranian people. In a video address recorded on Sunday in Bushehr, Mohajerani emphasized this sentiment during her official visit to the southern province, speaking near the Martyrs' Square of Rais-Ali Delvari-a historical figure known for his resistance against British colonial forces. According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Mohajerani drew upon the region's extensive history of resistance, citing the successful defiance against Portuguese forces in Bushehr as an example of the people's resilience. She stated, "The resistance of the people led to the defeat of Saddam, and we are certain that with God's grace and the unity of all people, we will witness the defeat of Trump and Netanyahu." Mohajerani also highlighted the critical role of the southern Iranian populace, particularly in Bushehr, in maintain ing and furthering this legacy of resistance. She concluded her address by praising the "heroic Bushehr of Iran" and its pivotal contribution to the nation's continued struggle against foreign adversaries.