US Military Aircraft Destroyed as Iran Hits Several Enemy Positions in Retaliatory Strikes

Tehran: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) pounds several enemy positions in the region in the latest retaliatory strikes, destroying at least two US military aircraft and damaging several others at an American base in Jordan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the IRGC announced that its Aerospace Force, in the 21st wave of Operation Nasr-2, successfully struck a C-17 transport plane and a P-8 command-and-control aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba Airport with ballistic missiles on tips from the people of the Arab country. The IRGC dedicated the operation to the martyred girls of the Third Imposed War on Iran, saying the attack completely destroyed at least two US jets and three other military aircraft, while several additional aircraft sustained major damage.

Expressing gratitude to Jordanians for "their cooperation," the statement said that intelligence provided by them had also enabled the IRGC to launch earlier missile strikes on US positions in the Al-Azraq area, leading to the "destruction of 20 shelters of the child-killing American army forces and the killing of dozens of them."

The statement further highlighted the US crimes in the region and elsewhere, noting that the American military, with its attacks on more than 10 Islamic countries in recent decades and support for the Israeli regime's massacre of Palestinians in the occupied territories, has been responsible for the deaths of millions of Muslims, stressing that every Muslim, wherever he can, must kill these savage murderers.

Separately, the IRGC announced a surprise attack on the enemy's special operations command center in Syria's Al-Tanf area, to avenge the blood of the martyred soldiers of Iranshahr. The IRGC's Aerospace Forces, in an operation dedicated to the martyred soldiers of Bampour, killed a number of American soldiers, in addition to destroying a radar system and several special operations helicopters.

The announcement further emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz remained under the full control of the Iranian Armed Forces and that they would not allow a drop of oil or gas to be exported from the region, as long as the US continued its evil actions. Meanwhile, the IRGC reported that two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilized after attempting to transit an unsafe and dangerous route through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels were provoked and encouraged by the US military to use the route, which was not safe for the passage of chemical fertilizers or even a drop of oil and gas.

Iran has been pounding US bases and facilities in the region, in response to the renewed deadly aggression of the American regime under Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, in violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, as well as a recent memorandum of understanding brokered by some regional countries to end the unprovoked and illegal war on Iran.