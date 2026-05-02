Iran FM Congratulates Ali al-Zaidi on Election as Iraq’s Next Premier

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his election as Iraq's next prime minister. In a message posted on X on Friday, Araghchi expressed his support for the appointment, saying, "I welcome the selection of the framework for appointing the Prime Minister, and I congratulate my brother Ali Al-Falih Al-Zaidi on his mandate, wishing him success in forming the government and serving the Iraqi people."According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi further emphasized Iran's respect for Iraq's sovereignty and its commitment to support political stability, development, and enhanced cooperation that benefits both nations. This gesture indicates Iran's willingness to foster a positive relationship with Iraq under Zaidi's leadership.The decision to nominate Zaidi came from Iraq's alliance of Shia political blocs, known as the Coordination Framework, which announced him as their choice for the prime ministerial role on Monday. His nomination was subsequently confirmed by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi on April 27, 2026.