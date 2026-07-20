IRGC Destroys MQ-9 Drone in Western Iran

Tehran: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the destruction of an MQ-9 drone in the skies over Eslamabad-e Gharb, a city in the western province of Kermanshah. The IRGC's statement, released late on Sunday, confirmed the successful tracking and downing of the drone.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the MQ-9 drone was shot down by the Aerospace Force's advanced air-defense system, which operates under Iran's integrated air-defense network. This marks a significant event in Iran's defensive operations, showcasing the capabilities of its air-defense systems.

Previously, Iran's Army Air Defense Force had intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-9 aggressor drone and a US cruise missile in the western region of the country. This development was also announced by the military on Sunday, emphasizing the ongoing vigilance and defense readiness of Iran's military forces.