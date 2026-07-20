IRGC Releases Footage of Destroyed F-15 and F-16 Hangars in Jordan

Tehran: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released footage related to the destruction of F-15 and F-16 hangars that were destroyed in Jordan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the published footage shows extensive destruction within these hangars.

Last night, a devastating and simultaneous missile and drone strike targeted the fighter jet shelters and a large parking ramp at the US base in Al-Azraq, Jordan. In this operation, the IRGC's Aerospace Force, as part of the 20th wave of Operation Nasr-2, launched a crushing and simultaneous missile and drone attack on the fighter shelters and a large parking ramp at the US base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, completely destroying at least two US fighter jets and three other aircraft, while inflicting major damage on several others.