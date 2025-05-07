SINGAPORE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Antalpha Platform Holding Company (“Antalpha” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 3,850,000 ordinary shares with expected pricing between $11.00 and $13.00 per ordinary share. Antalpha expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 577,500 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ANTA.”

Antalpha announces launch of initial public offering

Roth Capital Partners and Compass Point are joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone: (800) 678-9147, or by email at [email protected]; or Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Attention: Syndicate, 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, N.W. Suite 303, Washington, D.C. 20007, or by email to: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital asset loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

Contact

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0c7d150-bab1-4305-b435-3075d23fa0ad

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9445392