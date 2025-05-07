Press Release

Meltwater unveils Mira, latest AI innovations in 2025 Mid-Year Product Release

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today unveiled its latest innovations, led by the premiere of Mira, a game-changing AI teammate marking the next evolution in Meltwater’s AI-powered product suite. Combining the power of AI agents with GenAI, Mira delivers instant insights through an intuitive chat-based interface, streamlining time-consuming workflows such as news briefings, brand monitoring, competitive intelligence and much more.

In today’s fragmented media landscape, brands struggle to keep up with the sheer volume of online conversations and stories. With a growing number of channels to monitor, too often brands fail to seize emerging opportunities and manage rising threats. Research from Gartner shows marketing teams juggle six or more tools just to run campaigns, with 51% of CMOs saying their tech stack is too complex and 59% want to simplify it. This inefficiency drains budgets, creates silos, and makes it harder for communicators to create true impact.

Unlike traditional GenAI tools that assist with one-off tasks like writing social posts or summarizing articles, Mira uses intelligent AI agents to simplify complex, multi-step processes drastically reducing time spent on routine work. By surfacing conversational insights and recommendations, Mira eliminates the need for cumbersome Boolean searches, dashboard navigation, and even deep platform expertise. It empowers users with the knowledge, tools, and speed they need to make informed decisions without the guesswork, immediately.

“Mira is powered by Meltwater’s industry-leading dataset, which analyzes over a billion conversations across news and social media daily. Using specialized AI agents, it then transforms that intelligence into clear guidance and recommendations, giving you a decisive, data-informed teammate at your fingertips,” said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater. “Instead of forcing communicators to wrestle with data and dashboards, Mira surfaces context, insights, and recommended actions in seconds, with the security and governance you expect from Meltwater. It collapses days of analysis into a single conversation, giving every brand the strategic edge of a world-class analyst team.”

While Mira is Meltwater’s in-platform assistant, Meltwater Copilot–now available to all customers–brings conversational AI intelligence to the places where organizations collaborate and drive decisions such as Microsoft Teams and the Office Suite.

The latest innovations in the Mid-Year Release unify media intelligence to bring social, editorial, and owned media data together in one place giving customers access to deeper insights across more channels. Enhanced AI agents and assistants then make sense of it all, removing barriers to extract insights from data, and unlocking time for more strategic and creative work.

In addition to Mira and Meltwater Copilot, highlights of the 2025 Mid-Year Release include:

  • Explore+, our new enterprise listening and analytics platform, allows customers to listen, analyze, and drive decisions—all in one place. Customers gain access to unlimited searches, deeper analytics and enterprise governance, and coverage across social, news, and consumer-led data to eliminate silos and inefficiencies across marketing, communications, and research efforts.
  • Expanded partnerships to provide deeper listening, engagement, and measurement capabilities across Snapchat, TikTok, Bluesky, Threads, and more, ensuring customers can measure impact, tailor their strategies, and drive results across the channels that matter to their audiences.
  • New relationship management solutions designed to empower PR and Marketing professionals to navigate the evolving landscape of media and influencer relations with greater ease and effectiveness. Build stronger relationships with enhanced profiles, AI-driven audience demographics, and centralized tracking to ensure outreach is more targeted, engagement is more meaningful, and relationships are built on trust.

“At Meltwater, we’re turning AI technology from tools into teammates to empower our customers with the team they need to excel at making smarter decisions, faster,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “Our latest innovations deliver sharper insights and real-time intelligence to your fingertips right when teams need them, making it easier to cut through the noise, respond with confidence, and stay ahead of what’s next.”

All of these releases are being unveiled at Meltwater Summit in New York on May 6 and 7. To learn more about the releases and Meltwater’s full product suite, visit meltwater.com.

About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.


