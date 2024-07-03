Apparel Group Launches Exciting ‘Summer-Time’ Campaign 2024 Featuring More than 36 of Their Brands

Apparel Group hosted a lifestyle shoot in partnership with Anantara The Palm Resort, showcasing their summer collections that are available in store and on 6thstreet.com.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apparel Group, a leading retail and lifestyle conglomerate, is excited to announce the release of their newest Summer Time campaign showcasing summer collections from more than 36 Apparel Group brands. In collaboration with Anantara The Palm Resort, this lifestyle shoot combines the fashion-forward expertise of Apparel Group with the luxurious ambiance and pristine settings, promising a summer collection that redefines style and elegance.

Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “We are so excited to share Apparel Group’s summer look-book for 2024, with over 36 of Apparel Group international and home grown brands, each bringing their unique flair to this exciting season. This summer campaign is not just about showcasing our summer collection but creating a lifestyle experience that resonates with our customers.”

The summer campaign features a stellar lineup of Apparel Group’s celebrated international and home grown brands, including Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Ardene, Asics, Athlete’s Co., Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, Cold Stone Creamery, Crocs, Dune London, F5 Global, Forest Essentials, Forever New, Havaianas, Herschel, Inglot, Jamie’s Italian, La Vie En Rose, LC Waikiki, LCW Home, New Yorker, Nine West, Not Ordinary, Nysaa, R&B Kids, Rituals, Skechers, Steve Madden, The Children’s Place, Tim Hortons and Tommy Hilfiger. Each brand will bring its unique style and flair, offering everything from casual chic to summer glamour. The collection promises to cater to a wide range of style preferences, ensuring there is something special for everyone.

Customers eager to embrace the summer vibes can look forward to shopping the collection on Apparel Group store outlets and e-commerce platform, 6thStreet.com, where the full range of products will be available. Blending retail innovation with luxury hospitality, this campaign highlights the synergy between Apparel Group and Anantara The Palm Resort catering to residents and tourists positioning the region as the ultimate summer destination.

Stay tuned for a summer of style, sophistication, and scenic beauty, exclusively brought to you by Apparel Group and Anantara The Palm Resort.

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Anantara The Palm Resort

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia, Portugal, Spain, Hungary, The Netherlands, Italy, Ireland and France, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and South America.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com

