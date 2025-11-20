Araghchi Discusses Bilateral Ties with Brazilian Counterpart

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a telephone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, discussed bilateral ties and international developments. During the phone call, the two foreign ministers, while reviewing bilateral relations, emphasized the importance of expanding relations and cooperation in all areas of interest to the two countries.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the two sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation at the level of international organizations. Araqchi called on all member states of the IAEA Board of Governors to oppose this illegal action by the three European countries.

The two sides further emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic cooperation and continuous consultations and discussed the path of future interactions.