General

Araqchi: Palestinian Cause Will Never Be Forgotten

iadminComments Off on Araqchi: Palestinian Cause Will Never Be Forgotten


Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has extended his gratitude to the Iranian people for their participation in the International Quds Day rallies, emphasizing that the Palestinian cause will never be forgotten.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a post on his Instagram page, Araqchi said he took part in the event alongside the Iranian nation. He described the large turnout as a reflection of Iranians’ anti-oppression spirit and awareness of the past year’s regional developments.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the people’s role, calling them ‘the source of power and the highest form of deterrence’ for the country.

Araqchi concluded by reaffirming Iran’s unwavering stance on Palestine, stating, ‘The Palestinian cause will never be forgotten.’

The annual Quds Day rallies are held worldwide on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the day fell on March 28.

iadmin

Related Articles

General

Iranian FM Arrives in Damascus, Conveying Tehran’s Support Message.

iadmin

Damascus: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Syrian capital on Sunday to discuss bilateral issues and ongoing developments in the Arab country. The visit to Damascus by Araghchi follows a Wednesday surprise attack in Western Aleppo…

General

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives: We support the journalistic family to carry out its duties and exercise its media role

iadmin

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed, confirmed his continued full support for the journalistic family to carry out its duties and exercise its media role.

Shakhwan said in a statement, “We support the demands of jo…

General

Kuwaiti agencies reassure nationals about global IT glitch

iadmin

Kuwait IT and cyber security watchdogs have reassured the public they are doing their best to deal with the global IT disruption that hit globally earlier in the day.

This came in a joint statement by the Communication and Information Technology Regu…