Araqchi: Palestinian Cause Will Never Be Forgotten



Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has extended his gratitude to the Iranian people for their participation in the International Quds Day rallies, emphasizing that the Palestinian cause will never be forgotten.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a post on his Instagram page, Araqchi said he took part in the event alongside the Iranian nation. He described the large turnout as a reflection of Iranians’ anti-oppression spirit and awareness of the past year’s regional developments.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the people’s role, calling them ‘the source of power and the highest form of deterrence’ for the country.

Araqchi concluded by reaffirming Iran’s unwavering stance on Palestine, stating, ‘The Palestinian cause will never be forgotten.’

The annual Quds Day rallies are held worldwide on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the day fell on March 28.