Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks on Beirut as Ceasefire Violation

Tehran: Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s latest military assaults on residential areas in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, calling them a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement between the Zionist regime and the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a statement late on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the assaults, which coincided with International Quds Day and global protests against Israeli occupation and genocide in Palestine, flagrantly violated Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Baqaei stressed that the United Nations and the guarantors of the ceasefire bear direct responsibility for addressing Israel’s repeated violations and urged the international community to take immediate and effective action to halt such aggressions.



Rejecting Israel’s justifications for the attacks as baseless, he emphasized that the global community must adopt decisive measures against Israel’s continued violations across the region, from Gaza to Lebanon and Syria.



The Israeli regime’s escalating threats pose serious risks to international peace and security, the spokesperson warned. The Israeli military launched an attack on Beirut on Friday, marking the first of its kind since the regime agreed to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in November.

