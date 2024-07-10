Bombardier Announces Unifor Local 112 and 673 Employees Renew 3-Year Collective Agreement

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announced today that Unifor’s Locals 112 and 673 members, working at the company’s Aircraft Assembly Centre in the Greater Toronto area, have voted in favour of ratifying a renewed 3-year collective agreement.

Bombardier is committed to the site and the continued success of its industry-leading Global family of aircraft, for which normal assembly operations will resume today.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

