New york: Iran’s deputy representative to the United Nations, Gholamhossein Darzi, has voiced strong opposition to a resolution introduced by Canada on human rights in Iran, calling it politically motivated and counterproductive.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Darzi spoke at a session of the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, where he stated that the allegations raised against Iran were based on ‘unverified and selectively interpreted information.’ The annual resolution, introduced by Canada, was adopted in New York on Wednesday. However, similar to previous years, the number of votes in favor of the resolution fell short of those opposed or abstaining.