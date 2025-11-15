Tehran: The minister of cultural heritage and tourism has highlighted the enduring strength of Iran’s civilizational foundations throughout history. ‘Many invaders attacked this land, what remained was Iranian culture and civilization,’ said Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri at the International Iranology Summit held under the theme of ‘network-building and problem-solving’ at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Salehi-Amiri stated that the Persian language holds ‘an unparalleled position, not only as a tool of communication but as the inner code of Iranian identity.’ He emphasized that the Persian language has connected narratives, myths, wisdom, poetry, values, and historical experiences for thousands of years.

Salehi-Amiri also highlighted Iran’s historical role along the Silk Road, noting that the country both drew from diverse cultures and influenced them in return, a cultural exchange that made Iranian identity ‘dynamic, constructive, and global.’ He added that cultural figures like Ferdowsi, Saadi, Hafez, Khayyam, Avicenna, Biruni, and Razi form the enduring pillars of this continuity.

In describing the nature of Iranian cultural identity, he mentioned that it is ‘a set of continuous and living layers,’ shaped through a long, uninterrupted, and creative process.