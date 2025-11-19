Muscat: An official from Oman’s Foreign Ministry has indicated that Muscat is poised to continue its mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, with the aim of advancing the indirect talks between the two nations. Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashel Al-Maskari, who heads the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Department of Oman’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized that the Iranian and Omani foreign ministries maintain consistent communication. He noted that indirect discussions between Tehran and Washington would persist under Muscat’s mediation whenever the opportunity presents itself.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Al-Maskari articulated that Oman upholds the principle of dialogue and aims to establish security within the region. He highlighted the enduring and beneficial relations between Iran and Oman, which he believes are advantageous not only for the two nations but also for the broader region. Al-Maskari asserted that Oman prioritizes its own interests, followed by those of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and ultimately the region’s interests.

He further elaborated that Oman’s foreign policy is grounded in positive neutrality and the extension of friendship to countries within the region and globally. Al-Maskari mentioned that Oman’s transparent policy is focused on dialogue rather than confrontation, an approach that has sometimes led to challenges for the nation.