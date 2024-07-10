Fouad, Press syndicate Head Hand Over Environmental Journalism Award to MENA



Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, accompanied by President of the Syndicate of Journalists Khaled el Balshy on Wednesday 10/7/2024 handed over the 2023 Environmental Journalism Award to MENA reporter Hind Saeed about black carbon.

Saeed was given the award equally with reporter Wesam Hamdy from Al Karama newspaper.

The minister was participating in a celebration, which was held by the Press Syndicate to distribute prizes of the Egyptian journalism.

In a word, Fouad asserted the importance the award highlighting the most important environmental issues.

The Environmental Journalism Award encourages Egyptian journalists to report on the environment, climate change and sustainability.

Source: State Information Service Egypt