Higher Education Minister meets with presidents of French universities



Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohamed Ayman Ashour has held a meeting with a number of presidents of various French universities on the sidelines of his participation in the 219th Session of the Executive Board of UNESCO.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Cultural Affairs and Missions Sector at the higher education ministry Sherif Saleh, Egypt’s Ambassador to France Alaa Youssef, and Egyptian cultural attaché to France Chahinda Ezzat.

During the meeting, Ashour reviewed Egypt’s comprehensive strategic vision for higher education and scientific research in the country, pointing out to his ministry’s keenness to expand cooperation with international educational institutions with a view to increasing the competitiveness of Egyptian higher education.

He noted that Egypt aims to be an education

Source: State Information Service Egypt