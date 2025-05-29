Dushanbe: Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref announced that Iran and Tajikistan are currently experiencing the best political relations, emphasizing the potential for expanding bilateral ties in various areas. Aref made these remarks during his visit to Tajikistan, where he attended a ceremony focused on signing and exchanging cooperation agreements.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Aref highlighted that discussions between the two nations occurred in a cordial atmosphere with aligned objectives. He stated, “Politically, we are in the best possible condition. The political relations between the two countries are excellent.” Aref pointed out the countries’ shared positions on regional and international issues and their effective cooperation within regional and global alliances as indicators of promising developments in their relationship.

Regarding the agreements signed, Aref stressed the importance of not only signing but also implementing them. He noted that the joint commission is primarily responsible for ensuring both the agreements and the areas emphasized in the Tajik prime minister’s remarks are executed. Aref also emphasized the need for scientific and industrial cooperation frameworks to be established.

Aref reiterated Iran’s readiness to cooperate in all sectors, including tourism and cultural ties, aiming to promote their shared heritage both regionally and globally. Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda acknowledged Iran’s attention to bilateral relations and the importance of diplomatic exchanges and high-level summits in strengthening ties.

Rasulzoda assured that recent agreements in the economy, investment, health, and technology sectors would enhance relations. He described the role of joint commissions as fundamental to this process. In the presence of Aref and Rasulzoda, four cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed by high-ranking officials from both countries, along with a joint statement by the two leaders.