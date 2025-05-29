Moscow: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian and Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu have emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of joint projects between the two countries. Ahmadian and Shoigu met in the Russian capital, Moscow, to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the two sides reaffirmed their determination to pursue bilateral agreements and projects until their objectives are fully realized, highlighting the will of the leaders of Iran and Russia. Ahmadian noted that the implementation of these agreements requires continuous follow-up, which would significantly increase the volume of economic cooperation between the two nations.

Ahmadian reiterated Iran’s commitment to resolving issues through dialogue and stated that Iran would not retreat from its principles regarding maintaining the enrichment cycle and the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

Shoigu pointed to the signing of the comprehensive strategic treaty between Iran and Russia, which serves as a legal framework for expanding cooperation across various fields, including political, security, economic, cultural, and social areas. He emphasized the importance of ensuring regional security by regional countries, warning that interference from external actors is detrimental to the interests of regional governments and nations.

The discussion also included calls for enhanced cooperation in both regional and international arenas. Ahmadian and Shoigu exchanged views on key bilateral agendas and addressed regional and global issues.