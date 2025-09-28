Iran Condemns Unjustifiable Return of UN Sanctions



Tehran: Iran on Sunday condemned as “unjustifiable” the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme, following the collapse of talks with Western powers and Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear sites.





According to France24.com, Iranian officials expressed strong dissatisfaction with the reimplementation of these sanctions, which they view as a significant setback to diplomatic negotiations. The recent breakdown in talks has escalated tensions, leading to increased geopolitical friction in the region.





The sanctions’ reinstatement comes amid a backdrop of military actions targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, attributed to Israel and the United States. These strikes have further complicated the situation, as Iran continues to assert its right to pursue nuclear development for peaceful purposes.





Iran’s condemnation highlights the growing divide between the nation and Western powers, who have been striving to curtail Iran’s nuclear ambitions through diplomatic channels. The international community remains watchful as the situation develops, with potential implications for regional stability and global security.

